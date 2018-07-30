Today on Highlight Reel we have No Man’s Sky NEXT clips, impressive Battlefield maneuvers and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - what did you say? - OmegaRobert
- Battlefield 1 - PS4 | 5 Toes | 5 fingers | kill kill kill - ToeYouUp
- Skyrim - Frostbite spider - Golden_ Sh0t
- Dark Souls III - Big pile o wolves - Aphex_Tim
- Fortnite BR - LeBron Who? - iBolts
- PUBG - The sickest PUBG glitch ever: I have a 2D character! - qwer4790
- For Honor - When For Honor Goes Full Anime - thelimoiscoming
- Rainbow Six Siege - I am blind - lukenukem93
- Rainbow Six Siege - Smoke grenade kill - HillBillyHell1397
- Rainbow Six Siege - The tables have turned - Bluebirdblinks
- No Man’s Sky - accidentally mined myself through reality there - CommunistPrime
- No Man’s Sky - F to pay respects - BigHotHamburger
- No Man’s Sky - The Freighter Had a Different Meaning of “Inside” - MogsPOV (twitch here)
- No Man’s Sky - Biological Horror - MinistryOfGeeks
- Yakuza 6 - A Dragon In A China Shop - afatmess
