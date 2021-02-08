Nioh 2's PC Release Has Some Bad News And Good News

The bad news first: Nioh 2 Complete Edition on PC, out last week, is optimised pretty terribly, and has weird bugs, like the game’s keyboard + mouse control method being almost unusable since the on-screen prompts still only appear for a controller.
Now for the good news: the game’s getting DLSS/witchcraft support soon, which should clean up a lot of those performance issues, while the keyboard prompts and some other bugs will also be addressed in “upcoming updates”.
Circling back around to the bad news again: this still sucks for anyone whose card can’t run DLSS, and even for those who can, DLSS is supposed to be a way of really making games sing, not a crutch to achieve basic performance standards!
The updates being planned to address these issues and implement DLSS support are due to hit “during February and March”.
DISCUSSION
That... seems like something that probably should have shown up in testing. Like in the first five minutes of testing. Did they seriously not test the PC version with mouse and keyboard, despite enabling mouse and keyboard as an option? How the heck does something that basic slip through?