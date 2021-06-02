Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nintendo's E3 2021 Plans Include A Direct And Treehouse Live

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled Nintendo&#39;s E3 2021 Plans Include A Direct And Treehouse Live
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo fans wondering about the company’s E3 plans can now cease their incessant pondering. There’s be a 40-minute Nintendo Direct on June 15 focused on Switch games, followed by three hours of deep dives via Treehouse Live.

The festivities kick off at noon Eastern time on June 15 with a selection of Switch games, with a focus on those coming out in 2021. The most interesting of those will then be shown off by developers during the three-hour Treehouse Live stream. And then Nintendo’s E3 is over and we can all go home and dream about Zeldas and Yoshis and whatnot. Sounds like a plan.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

rezzyk
rezzyk

focused exclusively on software” - Whatcha tryin to say Nintendo?

Kinda lines up with the rumors that there will be a shadow drop Switch Pro announcement before E3 so devs can freely talk about their Switch Pro games.