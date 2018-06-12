Nintendo’s E3 2018 booth is mostly full of increasingly-sweaty attendees playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it’s also home to a veritable museum of real-life custom props drawn from Smash, and therefore from the company’s rich history of games.
Kotaku EIC Stephen Totilo is on the show floor, and couldn’t help but snap a bunch of photos of the coolest-looking props to show you all. Here’s what’s up, starting with that hammer up there. That’s not a Donkey Kong hammer, it’s a Kirby hammer! Quite different.
The Splattershot, in real life.
Advertisement
Here’s everyone’s favorite punching bag. Please nobody try to punch it.
I was not really excited about any of these until I saw the Hogan’s Alley tin can, property of the Duck Hunt duo in Smash.
Advertisement
Here’s Fox McCloud’s blaster and visor, from Star Fox. (And now from Starlink: Battle For Atlas, too.)
Advertisement
Finally, here’s the god damned Monado, from Xenoblade.
I hope Nintendo has tight security around all of these, is all I’m saying.