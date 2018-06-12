Nintendo’s E3 2018 booth is mostly full of increasingly-sweaty attendees playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it’s also home to a veritable museum of real-life custom props drawn from Smash, and therefore from the company’s rich history of games.

Kotaku EIC Stephen Totilo is on the show floor, and couldn’t help but snap a bunch of photos of the coolest-looking props to show you all. Here’s what’s up, starting with that hammer up there. That’s not a Donkey Kong hammer, it’s a Kirby hammer! Quite different.

The Splattershot, in real life.

Here’s everyone’s favorite punching bag. Please nobody try to punch it.

I was not really excited about any of these until I saw the Hogan’s Alley tin can, property of the Duck Hunt duo in Smash.

Here’s Fox McCloud’s blaster and visor, from Star Fox. (And now from Starlink: Battle For Atlas, too.)

Finally, here’s the god damned Monado, from Xenoblade.

I hope Nintendo has tight security around all of these, is all I’m saying.