Nintendo Tokyo, the first official Nintendo shop opening in Japan, will of have a slew of exclusive merch. Of course, it will! Above is a first look—the t-shirts and the tote bag are quite nice! The shop opens next month.
Nintendo Tokyo, the first official Nintendo shop opening in Japan, will of have a slew of exclusive merch. Of course, it will! Above is a first look—the t-shirts and the tote bag are quite nice! The shop opens next month.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.