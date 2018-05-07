Cloud saving will finally come to the Nintendo Switch with the upcoming online service, which launches in September, Nintendo said today. Finally, you won’t have to worry about losing all 200 hours you’ve sunk into Zelda—as long as you’re willing to pay.

“Details about this feature will be available before the paid service launches in September,” the company said.

The Switch’s subscription will also give you access to the smartphone app—which is currently free—and 20 NES games. Nintendo had previously said that the $20/year plan would allow Switch owners to play NES games with online features. Seems like those features will be robust:

With online play added to every classic game, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or pass the controller, depending on the game. With the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, you can also voice chat during your play sessions.

You’ll also be able to play these NES games offline, Nintendo says. Here’s the launch lineup:

Ice Climber Legend of Zelda Balloon Fight Soccer Tennis Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros. Dr. Mario Super Mario Bros. 3. Donkey Kong

Nintendo says it will reveal 10 more of these NES games—as well as more details on how cloud saving will work—closer to the service’s launch, in September. The service makes no mention of a Virtual Console or of classic games from any of Nintendo’s other systems.



Advertisement

Paying for an online Switch subscription will also let you take multiplayer games like Splatoon 2, Arms, and Mario Kart 8 online. Until the service launches, you can play those games online for free.

The service will cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, or $20 for a full year. A family membership—allowing up to eight “family accounts” to use the same subscription—will cost $35 for a year.

“Online features including Nintendo eShop, Friend registration and management, the sharing of screenshots over social networks, Nintendo Switch Parental Controls, system and software updates, and Nintendo Switch News will not be affected by the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online paid service,” the company said.