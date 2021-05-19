Nintendo Switch Online Will Soon Have More Than 100 Games You Might Want To Play

Nintendo’s $20-a-year online subscription service gets slightly better on May 26 with the addition of Caveman Ninja, Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Spanky’s Quest, and Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun, bringing its grand total of playable old games to 104. Which are you most excited for, and why?
I’m probably looking most forward to Magical Drop 2, the gem-matching Super Famicom puzzle game sequel that never made it stateside. That, and maybe Caveman Ninja, also known as Joe & Mac or, “The game I always confuse for Bonk.”
I couldn’t tell you much about Spanky’s Quest, the Super Nintendo game that seems to be about a monkey with some sort of super ball that helps him fight the minions of the evil witch, Morticia.
Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 seems to have too many zeroes but otherwise looks fine. I wonder about a baseball sim with moves like the Phantom Ball, which disappears in mid-pitch, but what do I know from baseball?
Which brings us to the sole NES game on the list, Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun. It’s about a ninja rescuing a princess and possibly riding a giant frog. It was a Japanese exclusive, hence the fun name.
So they aren’t the most exciting additions. They are definitely additions, and while I was hoping for something beyond the normal fluff to mark the service’s 100 game milestone, I also figured it wasn’t going to happen, and here we are.
DISCUSSION
After seeing this announcement yesterday, I cast an eye over the Switch’s entire SNES catalog. And the list is just...so...bizarre.
With the exception of Nintendo’s own lineup, it’s a thoroughly odd hodgepodge of titles from largely B-tier developers like Jaleco and Data East.
Super Valis IV is on there. Easily the worst Valis game this side of Valis X, but still such a surprising and weird and completely superfluous addition. Plus the aforementioned Jaleco and Data East offerings.
Then you’ve got Capcom, who may themselves be a top tier developer but are sticking to the overall theme of aiming for the middle with a contribution that includes Super Ghouls N’ Ghosts, Demon’s Crest, Breath of Fire 1 and 2 and...nothing else. No Street Fighter. No Final Fight. No arcade ports. Of the four games on offer, the most popular one’s single biggest claim to fame is its alienating difficulty. Then you’ve got a pair of JRPGs which spent the whole of their prime existing in Final Fantasy’s shadow. And, finally, Demon’s Crest. A game which not only existed in the shadow of its own series, but came along so late in the SNES’s life span that most hadn’t even heard of it until a loose copy would ran for well north of $100.
And it’s not that the overall list is devoid of bangers. Wild Guns and Demon’s Crest are both particular favorites of mine. But to take the Switch’s SNES library as a whole, one can’t help but feel as though Nintendo actively petitioned for B-sides. That or, more than likely, after hitting reset on the Virtual Console twice over, publishers are likely tired of jumping through whatever hoops Nintendo has in place for the (I’m guessing) laughable compensation. I mean, it’s probably no coincidence that the same publishers which routinely contribute to grey market plug ‘n play consoles and SNES cart reissues are pretty much the only ones lining up to support Switch’s Online service.
It’s just amazing how far Nintendo has fallen in this regard since the original Virtual Console. That said, it likely adds more credence to the suggestion some have put forward that the optics of legacy content don’t outweigh the costs involved. And that, at the end of the day, is something where enthusiast noise (to say nothing of casual apathy) just isn’t translating into dollars spent.