Nintendo Switch Online Will Soon Have More Than 100 Games You Might Want To Play

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac: Forbidden Love, without the Forbidden Love part.)

Nintendo’s $20-a-year online subscription service gets slightly better on May 26 with the addition of Caveman Ninja, Magical Drop 2, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, Spanky’s Quest, and Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun, bringing its grand total of playable old games to 104. Which are you most excited for, and why?

I’m probably looking most forward to Magical Drop 2, the gem-matching Super Famicom puzzle game sequel that never made it stateside. That, and maybe Caveman Ninja, also known as Joe & Mac or, “T he game I always confuse for Bonk.”

Screenshot : Nintendo

I couldn’t tell you much about Spanky’s Quest, the Super Nintendo game that seems to be about a monkey with some sort of super ball that helps him fight the minions of the evil witch, Morticia.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 seems to have too many zeroes but otherwise looks fine. I wonder about a baseball sim with moves like the Phantom Ball, which disappears in mid-pitch, but what do I know from baseball?

Screenshot : Nintendo

Which brings us to the sole NES game on the list, Ninja JaJaMaru-Kun. It’s about a ninja rescuing a princess and possibly riding a giant frog. It was a Japanese exclusive, hence the fun name.

Screenshot : Nintendo

So they aren’t the most exciting additions. They are definitely additions, and while I was hoping for something beyond the normal fluff to mark the service’s 100 game milestone, I also figured it wasn’t going to happen, and here we are.