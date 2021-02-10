Nintendo Switch Online Adds Psycho Dream And Three Other Random-Ass Retro Games

Psycho Dream, available outside of Japan for the first time. Screenshot : Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online’s slowly-growing Super Nintendo and NES library adds four more old games on February 17, including Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, Fire ’n Ice, and Psycho Dream, a former Japanese exclusive that scored 18 out of 40 in Famitsu. Hooray.

No offense to fans of NES classic puzzler Fire ’n Ice, also known as Solomon’s Key 2, or perfectly fine Super NES platformer Prehistorik Man, but this is one odd group of games Nintendo’s dropping on subscribers to its $20-a-month online service. It’s hard to imagine someone on the fence about subbing being convinced by any of these offerings. I suppose every new game addition gives us hope that the games we really want will show up. Like Shin Megami Tensei II, which Japan gets in addition to these four on the same day.