“Is Nintendo trying to do a [Pride] sale while explicitly avoiding mentioning [Pride] by name,” Franklin said. “Or am I just reading too much into this?”

While these Hidden Gems are, well, slyly hidden in the eShop to put it mildly, it’s still cool to see such great queer games getting a little more attention this Pride Month. Take Night In The Woods, an adventure game about a pansexual cat who does crimes with a gay fox and hangs out with other queer anthropomorphic animals. (This one also happens to be a personal fave.) Or the open-world detective game Paradise Killer, which features a bevy of queer and gender-nonconforming folks. Hell, even the cute adventure game Bugsnax normalizes different gender identities by using appropriate pronouns, thus treating gender fluidity as a regular thing.

Kotaku reached out to Nintendo for comment.

Below is the full list of queer Hidden Gems:

 