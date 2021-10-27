The Switch Online Expansion Pack arrived earlier this week, bringing nine N64 games to Nintendo’s portable console. That’s...not a lot, and people have been eager to know what other classics will be headed to the subscription-based library. Recently datamined files offer a few hints.



“Initial datamining from the N64 app is somewhat fruitful,” MondoMega wrote in a tweet sharing a spreadsheet of data scraped from the Expansion Pack files earlier this week. “Going by the game IDs there are at least 38 N64 titles planned for NSO.”

Because the list is in alphabetical order, and we already know seven of the other N64 games coming sometime in the future, it’s possible to infer what some of the placeholders might likely be for. The only games between Mario Kart 64 and Mario Tennis are Mario Party 1 through 3 and Mario Story, the Japanese title for Paper Mario. So that heavily implies at least two of the Mario Party games will be coming to the Expansion Pack.

The other pockets are more nebulous. There are two slots between Super Mario 64 and WinBack: Covert Operations. Super Smash Bros. 64 and Wave Race 64 are the most obvious choices that fall into that gap. Wipeout 64, meanwhile, seems like a strong possibility for the gap between WinBack and Yoshi’s Story.

According to Mondo’s findings, there are also currently 52 placeholder slots on the Sega Genesis side of the Expansion Pack, only 14 of which have currently been taken. Hopefully one of them belongs to Alien Soldier.

Even more interestingly, the datamine reveals that the first number of each game ID corresponds to the platform. NES is one, SNES is two, N64 is three, and Sega Genesis is five, leaving four open for a yet to be announced console. Last month, Eurogamer reported that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games were set to come to Switch Online. Nintendo announced the N64 and Sega Genesis lineups instead. Based on the datamine, however, it looks like the handheld games are still on the way.

Time will tell if they’re addition jacks up the price of the Switch Online subscription even more.