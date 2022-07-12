While there are many parts of the world more used to hitting the likes of 95 degrees Fahrenheit, the rapid increase in global temperatures means such heat is becoming a factor elsewhere. So much so that Nintendo has just issued a warning not to play with your Switch once the thermometer hits the big numbers.



The Nintendo Switch, it seems, is not designed to run when the surroundings hit 95 degrees. Tweeting on its Japanese account, as spotted by Eurogamer, the company explained the console should be used only between “5 to 35 ℃.” For the scant few countries that still base their temperature scale on 16th-century guesses at the freezing point of an obscure brine, that works out to between 41 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If the temperature of the main unit becomes too high, it may sleep automatically to protect the main unit,” explains Nintendo (translated by Twitter). Which is to say, playing in such sunshine isn’t going to melt the chips inside, but rather just have the machine switch itself off to prevent anything worse from happening.

It adds, “If there is foreign matter or dust on the air intake/exhaust port of the main unit, remove it with a vacuum cleaner. For your safety, do not disassemble the main unit.”

Heatwaves are popping up all over the world right now. Kotaku HQ in New York is currently sweltering in 90 degrees, while we’re being issued governmental warnings for record-breaking temperatures even on this most drizzly of isles where I’m based in the UK. In both places, heat over what I’m now calling The Nintendo Limit is expected early next week.

Similar temperatures are being predicted for Nintendo’s home in Kyoto, Japan next week, while mainland Europe has already experienced a record-breaking lethal heatwave during June, set to pick up again this weekend.

Of course, if you live in, say, Texas, or Portugal, or Australia, you’re likely emitting a pitying laugh at this point, staring at your blank-faced Switch, while quietly melting into a nearby bucket.

Hopefully the Switch Pro will be designed with a hotter planet in mind.



