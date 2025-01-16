Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Commentary

Damn Nintendo, That Switch 2 Teaser Was Sexy

Usually the company behind Mario doesn't do such sleek and hardware-focused trailers.

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Switch 2 shows a woman overheating.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku / SimpleImages (Getty Images)

We all now know Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch 2, proving a lot of the rumors about its screen size, new Joy-Cons, and features seem to be true, but I want to talk about is that damn sexy trailer Nintendo unleashed on us. It feels unlike most of the company’s past marketing.

First, let’s look at the Switch 2 teaser/trailer thing real quick. I’m assuming you’ve seen it, but if not, well you are in a for a treat!

Nintendo

Wowza! The Nintendo 2 looks less like a toy or a big chunk of plastic designed to be unbreakable (like a lot of the company’s past consoles), and more like a modern piece of technology. This first teaser really hammers home that Nintendo wants you to salivate over how much bigger, better, and sleeker the Switch 2 is over its predecessor.

It’s also very unlike Nintendo to zoom in and reveal each and every port and button on the console. Sure, it’s done in a whimsical fashion, with the new console evolving from the old one, but it’s still really cool to see Nintendo point at tiny details and go, “Oh yeah, sweet, huh?” I also appreciate how each new button and port pops out with a tactile motion and noise. It’s good shit.

This trailer feels more like something Apple or Sony would do to reveal a new console or device; a white void background and super close shots of intricate technical aspects. But then, the controllers start driving around the shiny room and you remember that this is a device made by Nintendo.

Compare this trailer to the WiiU reveal at E3.

Nintendo / IGN

Or the original Switch reveal eight years ago.

Nintendo / Gamespot

Those trailers feature people playing the consoles, lots of game footage, more upbeat music, and both focus more on the experience than on the device. For the original Switch, that approach made sense. Nintendo needed to explain its hybrid device to the world.

Now, with this new sexy teaser for Switch 2, Nintendo doesn’t need to convince the world that a hybrid console is great. Instead, they can show off and tease you about how much better it is than the last one. And you know what? Works for me. I’ll be buying a Switch 2 later this year.

.