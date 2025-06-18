Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Give Your Switch 2 Friend Code To Someone Who Doesn't Deserve It? You Can Change It

Change up your friend code if you'd like to avoid someone, or if you just want to gamble on maybe getting one that's easier to remember

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A number of Switch 2's are arranged in a fan shape.
Image: Nintendo

If you want to add friends on a Nintendo Switch 2, one of you will need to share your friend code with the other. This makes friend codes an extremely important part of the console’s social elements and not something to be shared with just anyone. As such, if your friend code is compromised in some way, or if someone has it and you’d really prefer that they didn’t, you can just get a whole new one.

How to change your friend code on Nintendo Switch 2

If your friend code has been compromised or you simply want to change things up for any reason at all, the process for changing it is pretty easy.

First, click on your profile icon at the top left corner of the Nintendo Switch 2's home screen. Here, scroll down to “User Settings” to gain access to a whole lot of options. You’re looking for “Friend Settings” here, which is about halfway down the list. Click this setting, then click “Reissue Friend Code” at the bottom of the next list of options.

Friend settings in the Switch 2 menus.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Billy Givens / Kotaku
You’ll be asked if you’re certain you want to reissue your friend code, which includes a warning that you can only do this once every 30 days. If you’re absolutely positive you’d like to reissue the friend code, go ahead and select “Reissue”.

You’ll now be provided with a fresh friend code you can give out to anyone you deem fit. To be safe, it’s a good rule of thumb not to share your friend code with people you don’t know or list it in public places like Discord chats or Reddit posts so that you can avoid it landing in the hands of any bad actors. If it does, I guess you’re screwed for the next month. But that’s on you because you can’t say I didn’t warn you, dork.

.