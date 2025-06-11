How To Block, Or Unblock, Someone On Nintendo Switch 2

Look, I’m just going to say it: People can be assholes. Whether it’s someone cutting in front of you in line, an employee who just refuses to be helpful, or just a plain ol’ narcissistic person who refuses to concede when they’re wrong—people suck sometimes, so it’s you who has to make the choice to prioritize your peace when they won’t. And you can do exactly that on your Nintendo Switch 2.

If you encounter a jackass online while playing on your Nintendo Switch 2—or you simply don’t want to ever interact with a specific friend again for any reason whatsoever—you can easily block them by following a few simple steps.

How to block players on Nintendo Switch 2

If you need to block someone on your friend list, that’s a pretty simple process. Follow these steps:

Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen

Scroll down and select “Friend List”

Click the friend you want to block

Select “Options”

Click “Block”

If the person you want to block isn’t a friend, you’ll need to go about things another way by finding players you’ve recently played with. You can make that happen by following these steps:

Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen

Scroll down and select “User Settings”

Scroll down and select “Add Friend” (lol)

Select “Search for Users You’ve Played With”

Select the player you want to block

Click “Block”

How to unblock players on Nintendo Switch 2

If you’ve made up with that one mouthy friend who pissed you off in Mario Kart World and have decided you want to be pals again, you’re in luck! You can unblock folks at any time as well. Look at you being nice and shit.

Here’s how to unblock someone on Nintendo Switch 2:

Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen

Scroll down and select “User Settings”

Scroll down and select “Manage Blocked-User List”

Click the user you want to unblock

Click “Unblock”

And with that, you’re ready to play together again. When they start going on and on about beating you again, refer back to the options above to re-block their gloating ass. Or, you know, be an adult about it, I guess. How boring.

.