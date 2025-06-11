Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Crash Course

How To Block, Or Unblock, Someone On Nintendo Switch 2

Looking to banish annoying or toxic players? It's pretty straightforward, and helpful, to do so

nintendo
By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An X-sign appears over Luigi's head as he races Mario and other characters.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku
Jump To
How to block players on Nintendo Switch 2How to unblock players on Nintendo Switch 2

Look, I’m just going to say it: People can be assholes. Whether it’s someone cutting in front of you in line, an employee who just refuses to be helpful, or just a plain ol’ narcissistic person who refuses to concede when they’re wrong—people suck sometimes, so it’s you who has to make the choice to prioritize your peace when they won’t. And you can do exactly that on your Nintendo Switch 2.

Suggested Reading

Wikipedia Won't Add AI-Generated Slop After Editors Yelled At Them
How Long Of A Ride Is Mario Kart World?
The Switch 2 Is Missing That Big, Binge-Worthy Epic Everyone Won't Shut Up About
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Wikipedia Won't Add AI-Generated Slop After Editors Yelled At Them
How Long Of A Ride Is Mario Kart World?
The Switch 2 Is Missing That Big, Binge-Worthy Epic Everyone Won't Shut Up About
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

If you encounter a jackass online while playing on your Nintendo Switch 2—or you simply don’t want to ever interact with a specific friend again for any reason whatsoever—you can easily block them by following a few simple steps.

Advertisement

Related Content

Which Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Is Right For You?
Switch 2 Is Selling Out But Nintendo Believes It Can 'Meet The Demand' Through The Holiday

Related Content

Which Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Is Right For You?
Switch 2 Is Selling Out But Nintendo Believes It Can 'Meet The Demand' Through The Holiday

How to block players on Nintendo Switch 2

If you need to block someone on your friend list, that’s a pretty simple process. Follow these steps:

  • Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen
  • Scroll down and select “Friend List”
  • Click the friend you want to block
  • Select “Options”
  • Click “Block”

If the person you want to block isn’t a friend, you’ll need to go about things another way by finding players you’ve recently played with. You can make that happen by following these steps:

  • Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen
  • Scroll down and select “User Settings”
  • Scroll down and select “Add Friend” (lol)
  • Select “Search for Users You’ve Played With”
  • Select the player you want to block
  • Click “Block”

How to unblock players on Nintendo Switch 2

If you’ve made up with that one mouthy friend who pissed you off in Mario Kart World and have decided you want to be pals again, you’re in luck! You can unblock folks at any time as well. Look at you being nice and shit.

Advertisement

Here’s how to unblock someone on Nintendo Switch 2:

  • Click your profile icon at the top right of the home screen
  • Scroll down and select “User Settings”
  • Scroll down and select “Manage Blocked-User List”
  • Click the user you want to unblock
  • Click “Unblock”

And with that, you’re ready to play together again. When they start going on and on about beating you again, refer back to the options above to re-block their gloating ass. Or, you know, be an adult about it, I guess. How boring.

Advertisement

.