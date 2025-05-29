The Nintendo Switch Phone App Just Got A Lot Better

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches in exactly one week, and in the lead up to the new console, Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch Online app and made it much more useful. It also has a new, pithier name. Say goodbye to the Nintendo Switch Online App, and say hello to the Nintendo Switch App.

On May 28, Nintendo quietly pushed out update 3.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch Online app. As mentioned, this abbreviated the app’s name and also reworked some of its UI. But the big news is that the Switch App will now let you upload screenshots and videos from the Switch 2 directly to your phone without needing to use a QR code. You can even set the Switch 2 to automatically upload up to 100 screenshots and videos to the app. These will remain available to download from your phone for 30 days. Even better, this new feature is available for free, no paid Switch Online membership is needed. However, this new option is only available on the Switch 2.

Some other great changes include the ability to add friends via the app itself, and the ability to receive notifications on your phone when your friends log on.

A lot of these features are things that have existed in Sony and Microsoft’s apps and consoles for years now, so it does feel like Nintendo is finally catching up. Still, it’s nice that the Switch app on phones will feel more modern and be far more useful. As someone who never shared a screenshot from my Switch to my phone, I was gobsmacked that you had to use a QR code and transfer it over wifi. Using the cloud and letting the console do it automatically is a huge improvement.

Here are the full patch notes for the big update:

Switch App 3.0.1 patch notes

The app name has changed from Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Switch App. Elements of the app design have been updated.

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles are now supported.

Screenshots and videos saved in your console’s album can now be uploaded to the app.

You can now receive GameChat invitations.

More friend features are now available in the app.

You can now add friends via the app.

You can choose to receive a notification in the app when a friend comes online.

Various other small improvements and bug fixes have been made.

.