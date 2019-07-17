Image: Nintendo

This August, Nintendo is releasing a new Switch model with a longer battery life. It will be priced the same as the current model and, aside from the improved battery, feature the same specs.



The new model’s battery life will last between 4.5 and 9 hours, depending on the game. For Breath of the Wild, for example, the battery life will last for an estimated 5.5 hours. In comparison, the current model has a battery life that’s between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, depending on the game. Once again, for Breath of the Wild, the battery life is 3 hours.

Above, you can see how that compares to the newly announced Nintendo Switch Lite, which will feature a battery life of 3 to 7 hours. Breath of the Wild clocks in at 4 hours.

According to Nintendo, the new model, number HAC-001(-01), will also be available in the US starting mid-August.