Nintendo just announced that it’s working with Cygames on an all-new RPG for mobile devices. The game is called Dragalia Lost.



It’ll be released this Summer, first in Asia then in North America and Europe.

It’s described as an “all-new original action RPG application”, which Cygames desgined and which Nintendo “has been co-developing and will jointly operate.”

Cygames is best known for games like Granblue Fantasy and the digital card game Shadowverse.