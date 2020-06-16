Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nintendo Quietly Releases Free Switch Game That Was Made By Developers Working From Home

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:nintendo
nintendonintendo switchjump rope challengekotaku core
With loads of people all over the world still in situations like working from home or having their local gyms closed, Nintendo has released a new first-party fitness game for the Nintendo Switch that anyone can play, right now, for free.

It’s called Jump Rope Challenge, and simply uses the Joy-Cons as virtual skipping rope handles. That’s it! You skip, a little counter goes up, and if you’re feeling lonely or competitive, a second player can join in on the same screen as well.

If you aren’t able to jump, for health or courtesy reasons, Nintendo says “players can bend their knees or move their arms to play the game without creating any noise.”

Jump Rope Challenge is available right now, but weirdly is “a limited-time release until the end of September”, so if you want it, you should get it now. If only for these cute, Bruna-esque bunnies.

Nintendo says the game was “created by a few Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan to add quick and fun physical movement into their daily life”, which is very, very cool.

Here’s some fast-wardrobe-changing footage:

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

