Nintendo, Please Stop Your Hit Console From Capping My Perfect Tweets At Just 140 Characters

Pictured: The author crafting incredible tweets on his Nintendo Switch. Photo : Nintendo

Although Twitter increased character limits on posts from 140 to 280 in late 2017, Nintendo has yet to reflect this change through the Switch’s screenshot and video sharing functionality. As someone who spends much of the day reading Twitter and weeping, I think this is A Big Deal.



This problem has vexed me for awhile, but it wasn’t until sharing a short clip from Paper Mario: The Origami King this evening that I felt the need to go public. Many games automatically include hashtags when you share content through the Switch, and Paper Mario is no different. But just look at how much room they take up.

Funnily enough, you can’t take a screenshot of this page, hence the phone pic. What are you trying to hide, Nintendo? Photo : Ian Walker

That’s over one-third of the available characters just for hashtags. Sure, you can delete the superfluous stuff, but how are people going to find and (most importantly) interact with your post then? I need those likes and retweets from random people I’ve never and will never meet. I crave them.



Nintendo, get with the times. I need that additional space. What you are doing amounts to censorship and I will remain silent no longer.