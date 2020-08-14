Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Mario's Nipples

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
nintendo
nintendomario
Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo

Back in 2017, the world experienced the glory that is Mario’s nipples. But now in 2020, they appear to have vanished.

See? Well, no. You can’t!

As website Automaton points out, Mario’s nipples should be here—or so.

Nintendo has made official art of the character striking a similar pose, nipples and all.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo
The new art seems similar but is missing two very important things.

I wonder why!

Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo
Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo
Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo
Enhance.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo, It Seems, Has Removed Marios Nipples
Image: Nintendo
Hrmmmmm...........

Kotaku has reached to Nintendo for comment regarding Mario’s nipples but did not hear back prior to publication.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION