News

Nintendo Is Releasing a Fortnite Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ

Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Is Releasing a iFortnite/i Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ
Image: Nintendo

Fortnite is a big hit, especially on the Switch. Nintendo thinks the game deserves its own Switch—and they’re probably right!

The console is emblazoned with Fortnite designs and comes with exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo Is Releasing a iFortnite/i Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ
Image: Nintendo
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Is Releasing a iFortnite/i Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ
Image: Nintendo

As Nintendo Life reports, Fortnite comes pre-installed, and the bundle includes a download code for the Wildcat Outfit (plus two additional styles), a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles as well as 2000 V-Bucks.

Illustration for article titled Nintendo Is Releasing a iFortnite/i Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ
Image: Nintendo

The special, limited edition console will be released in Europe on October 30 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 6. No word yet on a North American release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

