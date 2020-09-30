Nintendo is announcing Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next fighter tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET. The presentation is set to be three minutes long and conclude with a message from game director Masahiro Sakurai. Anything but another Fire Emblem character please.
DISCUSSION
I hope it’s a new 3rd party character. A full Indie representative would be really rad.