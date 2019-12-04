Nintendo has announced that the Switch will launch in China on December 10. It will be priced at 2,099 yuan ($297) and Tencent will be the console’s local sales agent.
Nintendo has announced that the Switch will launch in China on December 10. It will be priced at 2,099 yuan ($297) and Tencent will be the console’s local sales agent.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.