Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
Nintendo has announced that the Switch will launch in China on December 10. It will be priced at 2,099 yuan ($297) and Tencent will be the console’s local sales agent.

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

