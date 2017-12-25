As thousands (tens of thousands? Hundreds of thousands?) of people wake up this morning to find Nintendo Switches under their Christmas trees (Hanukkah bushes? Kwanzaa shrubs?), they are discovering that they can’t actually download any new games.



For the past three hours, trying to log into the eShop has resulted in an error message with code 2813-0009, which presumably represents the Grinch (Bowser? Waluigi?) ruining Christmas for everyone.

“We apologize for any issues you may be experiencing with Nintendo eShop,” the publisher tweeted this morning. “We are working on it and hope to have this resolved soon.”

If you are a new Switch owner and you’re finding yourself with no games thanks to this, allow me to suggest snapping the Joycons in and out of the console. It’s really fun.