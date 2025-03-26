Tomorrow's Nintendo Direct Sounds Like The Switch's Last Hurrah

We already knew that Nintendo will be holding a Direct next week to finally pull back the curtain in a big way on the Switch 2. However, it looks like the company also has a few more OG Switch games it wants to spotlight, as it’s holding a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow, March 27.

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The stream will start at 7 a.m. Pacific / 10 a.m. Eastern on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and will last for around 30 minutes. If you’re hoping to get a look at the Switch 2 before the designated stream on April 2, tuck those hopes and dreams away until next week. Nintendo says in no uncertain terms that there will be no Switch 2 updates during the showcase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond that, Nintendo doesn’t go into any specifics about what games we might see during the showcase. Usually the company says if a stream will be made up of third-party partner games rather than its own in-house projects, but it makes no such distinction here, so we may see some of Nintendo’s last big Switch games before we move onto the Switch 2. As far as we know, Nintendo is winding down first-party games for the Switch, but some big games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are still coming to the console in 2025.

Advertisement

After this, Nintendo is going all in on the Switch 2, with the system reportedly pushing first-party games at launch later this year. We’ll learn more in the April 2 Direct, but right now the only game we’ve seen running on the device is a new Mario Kart game featuring what looks like a 24-player mode and a new cartoony look for Donkey Kong that fans are divided on.



