When mahjong game Taisen Hot Gimmick: Cosplay-Jan for Nintendo Switch was first revealed, the game’s official art featured a woman showing her panties. Now it does not.



Here is the original art for the eShop game. The photo, via 4Gamer, shows how it appeared on Nintendo’s eShop in Japan.

Maybe Japanese websites and blogs covered this revealing eShop art.

As pointed out by Barukanlog, below is the current art. Note that the woman’s face has been altered as well.



Advertisement

Developed by Psikyo, Taisen Hot Gimmick first hit Japanese arcades in 1997.



It later got an adults-only PC release that wasn’t pornographic but did feature some anime nudity and fan service. Taisen Hot Gimmick also got a PlayStation 2 port.

The Switch download port is rated CERO D, which is 17 years old and up. It looks like Nintendo thought the game’s eShop art should be toned down.

Advertisement

Taisen Hot Gimmick: Cosplay-Jan was released on July 5.