Today Nintendo announced a new Pokémon: Let’s Go-themed Switch console as part of a bundle for the game’s November 16 release. It’s adorable and comes with Pikachu and Eevee-colored Joy-Con. which Nintendo should really let us buy separately but because they’re Nintendo probably never will.

There are two bundles, one each for the Pikachu and Eevee versions of the game. Each comes with a download code, a brown and yellow Joy-Con, decal decorated Switch dock, and the Poké Ball Plus peripheral that lets you pretend to capture Pokémon as if you were a real trainer. That last bit is $50 on its own, raising the total price of the bundles to a hefty $400 (a savings of $10).

While the silhouetted Pikachu and Eevee icons on the back of the dock feel a bit phoned in, if this is the only vehicle through which Nintendo will deliver new Joy-Con color variations, I’ll take it. The bundles even come with light cream and dark brown Joy-Con grips, which is a nice touch.



All things considered, it’s admirable reserved when compared to some of the other big console bundles lately (looking at you, fire-engine red Spider-Man PS4 Pro).

Now if only Nintendo would announce a Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle for North America like the one Europe’s getting.