Nintendo Finally Releasing Switch Game It Delayed Due To Russia Ukraine Invasion

Nintendo is finally releasing Advance Wars: 1+2: Re-Boot Camp after shelving the Switch remakes for an entire year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



News of this came during today’s Nintendo Direct, where the company reintroduced the strategy game remake collection with a new trailer and new release date. The Switch games will launch on April 21.

Oddly enough, the presentation made no mention of the company’s reasoning for the original delay, though the conflict that put the game on ice in the first place is still very much ongoing. Instead, the new trailer was part of a montage that took place midway through the Direct presentation. Which seems the best way to bury something like this so you don’t actually have to talk about the specifics of why it’s acceptable to release the game now, as opposed to a year ago. The Advance Wars series has a faction called Blue Moon that is based off of Russia, so it makes sense that the company would want to get some distance from current events before launch. But those current events are still current.



The initial delay happened back in March of last year, with Nintendo saying it made the decision to put the game on ice “in light of recent world events.” This happened about two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, and about a month before the game was originally scheduled to launch on Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp includes a remake of both the original Advance Wars and its sequel Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Both games originally launched on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003 respectively and were developed by Intelligent Systems. The remakes are being developed by WayForward.