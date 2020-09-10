Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ninja Is Back Exclusively On Twitch

Image: Tyler “Ninja” Blevins

After a months-long period of “will he or won’t he” with two determined suitors, Twitch and YouTube, streaming megastar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has announced that his post-Mixer streaming return will happen “only” on Twitch.

Blevins made the announcement on Twitter today with a tweet and a brief trailer.

“A new chapter, only on Twitch,” he wrote.

Last year, Blevins signed an exclusive deal with Microsoft-owned streaming platform Mixer. In June, Microsoft abruptly announced that Mixer had reached the end of the line and encouraged streamers and viewers to move over to Facebook instead. Blevins was reportedly offered a Facebook deal that nearly doubled his multi-million dollar Mixer deal, but he turned it down. Now, months later, he’s back where he started: on Twitch.

Last month, fellow Twitch star turned Mixer star turned Twitch star (again) Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek made his big Twitch return, pulling in over 500,000 concurrent viewers. Whenever it happens, Blevins’ return might be even bigger.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

