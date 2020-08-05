Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ninja's Streaming Fortnite On Twitch Right Now

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:ninja
ninjafortnite battle royalestreamerskotakucore
Screenshot: Twitch

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is streaming Fortnite’s latest update on Twitch right now, on a stream that’s hovering at over 95k viewers. It’s the popular streamer’s first stream on Twitch since Mixer shut down last month.

Ninja is playing with streamer DrLupo. He teased this last night on Twitter, though he didn’t offer any details about where he’d be streaming. The duo is checking out Fortnite’s 13.40 update, which added much-anticipated drivable cars.

Ninja previously left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer. Mixer shut down last month, shuttling its streamers to Facebook Gaming and leading to plenty of speculation about which platform Ninja would move to. He streamed on YouTube in early July, drawing 100k viewers over the course of his stream.

Ninja updated his Twitch profile shortly after the announcement of Mixer’s shutdown in June, so his debut doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Fans of the streamer seem excited to have him back on Twitch, judging by the fast-moving chat. There’s still no word on which platform he’ll ultimately make his home.

