Ninja Gaiden's Disastrous PC Port Now At Least Has In-Game Graphics Options

Image : Ninja Gaiden

Just over a month after its release on PC, Koei Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection—a full-priced product from a major international publisher—has finally got around to adding some in-game graphics options.



Advertisement

In case you missed it in June, the collection of games released missing stuff that was bizarrely inexcusable from even a middling publisher, let alone one responsible for a game of this profile. Like in-game resolution options, the ability to toggle into fullscreen mode and being able to use the keyboard at all, even just for main menu navigation.

As PC Gamer report, though, that’s finally been addressed by the inclusion of a few extra options on the screen settings page on the game’s main menu that lets players change not just the resolution, but a few other settings like fullscreen, VSYNC and even anti-aliasing as well.

I cannot believe I had to just type that, in 2021, but such was the state of this port that this is news. Hopefully lessons have been learned here, and it’s the last time we have to!



