Nike’s original and super-limited 2006 release of some PlayStation-branded AF1s became something of a cult classic, so this week they’re bringing them back.



I always thought they looked like clown shoes myself, and they’re not a patch on Nike’s other PlayStation effort for 2018, the light-up PG2.

But if you’re going to try and sell retro shoes to clowns who are into giant soles and video games, E3 week is definitely the time and the place.

The PlayStation AF1s are out on June 11.

UPDATE: The pic up top is the original colourway, but the first shot of this new release looks like it’s making things a bit more subtle: