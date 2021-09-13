These have been teased by sneaker types for months now, but over the last few days Nike have finally come out and made them official: over the next few weeks we’re getting not one but two pairs of Dunk Highs paying homage to Gundam.



Advertisement

I say paying homage and not officially licensed because, as Nike has long been known to do (from Star Wars to Doraemon), you don’t need to go and pay for a brand name if you can skirt close enough to one to make it obvious without actually violating copyright laws. Hell, this isn’t even the first time Nike has done this with Gundam, as mentioning the company and the series together will still make a lot of people think of the classic Air Max 98 colourway.

There are two pairs of these Dunks coming, each of them based very heavily on the RX-0 Unicorn. They’ve got a Unicorn logo at the base, mech-style detailing across the toebox and a large swoosh that has the same touches as the Unicorn’s “fins”. Those swoosh marks are also attached with velcro, so can be torn off and/or realigned.

The white pair is simply called “White/Amarillo”, while the darker ones are called “Banshee”. Both will be out later this month. Below you can find some of Nike’s official photos, which will give you a better look at some of the Not-Actually-Gundam detailing.

G/O Media may get a commission Editor's choice Anker Wireless Charging Station • Charge your phone and watch simultaneously

• Wide compatibility with phones and watches

• Case friendly

$43 at Amazon | Buy Now

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE

Nike’s ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Look Fantastic

Advertisement

This is one of my favourite sneakers of all time, the Presto Mid Utility (more famously known lately for its Acronym collabs), dressed in a colourway that is officially known as “Carbon Green/Black-Ghost-Pollen,” but which has already and predictably been labelled the “Boba Fett.”



Official Animal Crossing Sneakers Look Very Cozy

Advertisement

So Puma has had the Nintendo license for a little while now, and where their first Mario shoes were a miss, their second attempts were an improvement. These next ones though, with an Animal Crossing theme, are easily the best yet.