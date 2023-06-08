Nicolas Cage is coming to Behavior Interactive’s asymmetrical survival horror Dead by Daylight, the developer confirms at Summer Game Fest. The reveal comes three weeks after the publisher was pushed to reveal a teaser trailer following an inopportune leak.



That teaser trailer was more of a sniff than a full taste, though.





“ The fact that we don’t even know if he’s gonna be a S urvivor or K iller says enough about Nick ,” its top comment on YouTube aptly observes.



Turns out the man who has endured a bee helmet and the worst national security efforts is playing a Survivor character— more specifically, “I play this heightened, exaggerated version of a film character called N ick C age, ” Cage said on stage at SGF. Ever heard of him?



Cage’s fictionalized self will think he’s working on a new movie, only to find himself shrouded in The Fog, a transportive mist responsible for taking all characters in the horror game to their dark trial grounds, where they face-off with flesh-obsessed Killer characters . The real Cage called the scenario “amusing.”



The gameplay Behavior revealed at SGF doesn’t show much aside from standard Survivor capabilities; Cage is able to block off passageways, start up generators, and distract Killers with a flashlight the way all Survivors do.

But Cage is prepared for his character to leave an intimate impression on its players.





“E verything I say from the scream [...] to the most minimal exasperation of a sigh, it’s my voice,” he said on stage. “ So we are fused.” I always knew this day would come.



