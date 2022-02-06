Nicodemus Yang-Mattisson is an artist at Netease, and has been working in the video game business for almost twenty years now, on projects as varied as Gravity Rush, Crackdown 3 and Forza.
Advertisement
You can see more of Nicodemus’ stuff at his ArtStation page.
Save 44%
PowerA Zelda: Breath of the Wild Midnight Ride Case for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite
Fits all Switch models
Keep your game cartridges, SD cards, and Switch console safe in this case emulating a midnight ride through Hyrule.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement