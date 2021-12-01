There’s only one place you’ll find a pristine 1957 BMW Isetta 300 cosplaying as a character from 1988 Miyazaki classic My Neighbor Totoro, and I don’t mean my personal garage. The Forza Horizon series has long been a place where anime fans and car enthusiasts come together, and Forza Horizon 5 is no different. Let’s check out some of the finest custom anime liveries in the game so far.

In real life, one doesn’t spend several hundred thousand dollars on a high-performance racing machine and then paint it to look like a Crunchyroll advertisement threw up all over the place...unless they’re into Japan’s Itasha scene, which is exactly that. In contrast, Forza Horizon 5 is a safe place to practice putting animated characters all over expensive vehicles without messing with your insurance premiums.

To scope Forza weebs’ latest creations, pick a car, any car, and when the custom design option pops up, filter the list with the description “anime” or choose the keyword “cartoon.” I have yet to encounter a car that hasn’t had at least one anime-style option.