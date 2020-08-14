Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:totoro
totoromy neighbor totoroanimestudio ghiblijapan
Illustration for article titled The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster
Image: Studio Ghibli

On the original poster as well as on the DVD and Blu-ray cover, there is a mysterious girl standing next to Totoro. She isn’t Satsuki or Mei, and this girl does not appear in the movie. Yet, here she is.

Below is the scene that appears in My Neighbor Totoro, with both sisters standing next to furry giant.

Illustration for article titled The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster
Screenshot: Studio Ghibli
Here is the official art, which is still used.

Illustration for article titled The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster
Image: Studio Ghibli
The girl does look like a combination of Satsuki and Mei, which might explain who the girl is. She’s not Satsuki, nor is she Mei—she’s both. But according to website Poster Pagoda, there might be a better reason.

During the mid-1970s, Hayao Miyazaki began coming up for concept art for what would become My Neighbor Totoro. The early art featured Totoro and a seven-year-old girl, but as Miyazaki fleshed out the idea, he decided that two girls would better tell the story.

Illustration for article titled The Mysterious Girl On The My Neighbor Totoro Poster
Image: Studio Ghibli

“If she was a little girl who plays around in the yard, she wouldn’t be meeting her father at a bus stop, so we had to come up with two girls instead,” Miyzaki said in The Art of My Neighbor Totoro. “And that was difficult. Her first encounter [with Totoro] at the bus stop seemed so perfect.”

The result was two girls: four-year-old Mei and 11-year-old Satsuki.

The “rainy day encounter” in its original form must have resonated with Miyazaki so strongly that he felt it was the best way to promote the movie.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

