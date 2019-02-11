Ni no Kuni is getting an anime movie this summer in Japan (no word on an international release). Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino is writing the script and former Studio Ghibli animator Yoshiyuki Momose is directing. Previously, Level-5 has turned Professor Layton, Yokai Watch and Inazuma Eleven into anime.
