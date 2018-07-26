Ni no Kuni II is getting three downloadable content packs—first, a free Adventure Pack with new bosses and quests that’ll be out August 9; then, a paid new dungeon this winter and a new story pack in early 2019. The latter two will be included with the $20 season pass.
