Next month, a Hatsune Miku themed clothing store will open in Shibuya for a limited time only. The shop opens on December 20 in Shibuya 109 and will run until January 13.
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.