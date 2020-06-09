New Twitter Account Lists Games That Let You Dethrone God

Screenshot : Square Enix ( Final Fantasy VI

Suddenly feeling a strong urge to rebel against the current divine order of things and destroy your creator? Some good internet samaritan has taken it upon themselves to create a running list of all the games in which you can fight god.

Though fighting god is a common enough trope in certain parts of gaming, especially Japanese role-playing games, the Twitter account, titled “Can you Attack and Dethrone God?” is actually inspired by a recent Fox News segment in which the goal of “attack and dethrone God” was wrongly attributed to the Weather Underground, a now defunct radical leftist movement from the 1970s.

Some of the games the account lists include Persona 5, Breath of the Wild, and Super 3D Noah’s Ark.

As many started pointing out on Twitter when the phrase went viral, killing god is more or less the plot of a bunch of popular games, from God of War to Final Fantasy VI.

Last year, Twitter accounts sprung up for cataloging the games you can pet dogs in or that hide secrets behind waterfalls. Now in the year of our lord 2020 there’s one devoted to fighting our actual lord, which tells you how things are going at the moment.