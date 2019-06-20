Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

For a while now, Creative Assembly has sold a “gore” or “blood” pack for their Total War games as DLC. It’s now Three Kingdoms’ turn, with an update called Reign Of Blood, and it is bloody.



I mean...pools of blood, big juicy stabbings I get, this is a game about war! But horse dismemberment and ritual decapitation, this is starting to get messy.

This thing costs $3, and before you cry havoc and unleash something that would have its legs cut off in that trailer, know that this is sold separately for a reason: leaving it out of the main game allows its rating to be more family-friendly, and making it paid DLC (as opposed to a free update) allows it to stay that way.