New TMNT Game Announced, Rust Servers Wiped Out By Fire, Microsoft Officially Buys Bethesda And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we find out what secrets still lurk in Bloodborne, learn how much money Roblox is worth to Wall Street, check out a new trailer for Outriders, eat a bad burger (again) and hear horror stories from game devs who worked through the recent winter storm.
Advertisement
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
If you work at Kotaku, one day you eat a shitty burger. It’s a curse.
G/O Media may get a commission
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!
Treat your employees better okay, video game companies. Please.
Advertisement
“Git gud loser.”
News From The Past Week
- Xbox FPS Boost Coming Soon To Fallout 4 And Other Old Bethesda Games
- Genshin Impact KFC Crossover Events In China Shut Down Over Covid-19 Concerns
- April Fallout 76 Update Will Finally Let Players Have Multiple Camps
- Regulators Approve Microsoft’s $7.5 Billion Acquisition Of Bethesda Parent Company Zenimax Media
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Is A Brand-New Old-School Beat-Em-Up
Advertisement
- Roblox Goes Public, Wall Street Decides It’s Worth Six Bethesdas
- Gordon Hall, Rockstar Leeds Founder, Dies At 51
- EA Investigating Claims An Employee Has Been Selling Rare Items
- Former Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won Suspended Over Sexual Assault Allegations
- Dozens Of Rust Servers Wiped Out In Data Center Fire
- GameStop Puts WallStreetBets’ Favorite Rich Guy In Charge Of Figuring Out How To Save It
- V1 Interactive Shuts Down Less Than A Year After Releasing Disintegration
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
.
DISCUSSION
I love how any and all TMNT merchandise marketing gives Donatello a super angry face like Raphael has, even though one of the main constants in each version of TMNT is that Donny is extremely easygoing and hard to piss off.