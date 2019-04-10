Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A newly-discovered Street Fighter V glitch gives series mainstay Chun-Li the ability to float upwards and off the screen, putting her, for the most part, out of harm’s way. The best part? It’s super easy to pull off with just a few button presses.

The first known appearance of the glitch happened during a competitor’s livestream of an online training session in February, but many believed this was due to his use of the extensive Mysterious Mod and not anything that had to do with the base game itself. The glitch came to light again more recently thanks to Loïc “WydD” Petit, a computer scientist responsible for developing helpful fighting game learning tools like SFV Sim and KOF Box. Earlier this week, he shared what he had discovered about how to set off the glitch. First, you activate Chun-Li’s V-Trigger—a powered up state that allows access to additional tools. Then, launch her into the air with her V-Skill and cancel the character’s Lightning Legs special into another instance of the V-Skill. That will cause her to become stuck in mid-air and float skyward.

According to Petit, these inputs must be performed within a window of six frames, or one-tenth of a second. While that may sound like an infinitesimal amount of time, it’s actually a decent gap for fighting game players, making this pretty easy to pull off once you get the timing down. As shown in the video below by Street Fighter player ProsodiJ, it can be a devastating tool in competitive play, giving Chun-Li the ability to gain a small life lead and float away for the win.

Naturally, Street Fighter V players started to experiment with this glitch as soon as it gained widespread recognition, providing interesting and often hilarious findings over the last couple of days. For example, although it may look like Chun-Li is unreachable once she reaches her maximum height, Cody can actually utilize his Bean Ball special to knock her out of the air with a well-placed rock.

Advertisement

Vega can also snatch Chun-Li out of the air before she gets too far away, thanks to his high-flying grabs.

This glitch hasn’t gone unnoticed by tournament organizers nor by the game’s developers. Michigan Masters, a regional event scheduled for this weekend, announced that anyone found using the glitch—intentional or otherwise—must immediately forfeit a game to their opponent. Earlier this morning, Capcom posted a statement promising to fix the issue within the month.

Advertisement

The fighting game community has a complicated relationship with glitches. Due to its beginnings in the arcade scene, many competitors are used to watching issues go uncorrected due to the lack of easy patching at that time. As such, glitches like Capcom vs. SNK 2’s roll canceling and Marvel vs. Capcom 2’s many infinite combos became staples of high-level play. These days, developers can easily release hotfixes for their games to remove troublesome aspects that got missed before launch. While this has arguably ruined some of the more free-wheeling aspects of the genre, it also means that obviously harmful glitches like Chun-Li’s newfound floating ability can be remedied before they sabotage competition.