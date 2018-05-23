Nintendo is releasing a new Switch bundle in Japan. A My Nintendo Store exclusive, it’s cheaper and has less stuff.



The bundle is priced at 26,978 yen ($246) and comes with the Switch, right and left Joy-Cons and Joy-Con straps.

In Japan, the standard Nintendo Switch bundle is priced at 32,378 yen ($295). It comes with the Switch, right and left Joy-Cons, Joy-Con straps, the Switch Dock, the Joy-Con Grip, an AC adapter, and an HDMI cable.



If you don’t need everything in the standard issues, this is a good way to save some yen, I guess!

No word yet if this bundle will get an international release.