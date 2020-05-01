Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
New Pokémon Clothes Launch In Japan, Social Distancing Goes Out The Window

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled New iPokémon/i Clothes Launch In Japan, Social Distancing Goes Out The Window
Image: Olympia_Olympus
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
A state of emergency has been declared in Japan, but new Pokémon threads have gone on sale at GU clothing stores in Japan, with folks lining up for them.

At stores in Japan, such as supermarkets, there are now markers so people can ensure they are far enough apart from each other while they line up. But many of those waiting for the Pocket Monster shirts seem to be closer than they should be.

Illustration for article titled New iPokémon/i Clothes Launch In Japan, Social Distancing Goes Out The Window
Image: GU
Via Hachima, as we can see from these photos of GU stores across the country, folks are lining up—probably when they should not be. Have a look:

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

