For years, the thrill of nabbing a Platinum trophy on PlayStation has been motivated by one thing: bragging rights. But later this year, once PlayStation rolls out its new loyalty program, you’ll actually reap tangible benefits (read: $$$, kinda).



Called PlayStation Stars, it’ll be a free membership that allows you to earn points by playing games. You can earn them by logging into your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 once per month. You can earn them by successfully completing specific trophies. You can also earn them by completing challenges: winning a tournament, for instance, or being the first person in your time zone to earn a Platinum trophy—awarded for checking off all the other trophies affiliated with a game—for a major blockbuster. (Sony will release the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarök for PS4 and PS5 in November.)

If you’re signed up for PlayStation Plus, Sony’s recently revamped subscription service that features a games-on-demand library at higher-priced tiers, you’ll earn points automatically for purchases you make in the PlayStation Store. (The Nintendo eShop currently has a similar perk.)

PlayStation hasn’t yet detailed the rate at which you’ll earn points for PlayStation Stars activities, or how many points you’ll need to actually redeem for any rewards. History doesn’t exactly point to a fast rate here. As of 2017, the Sony Rewards program started rewarding you for successful completion of trophies, but the math worked out to, like, pennies.

A PlayStation representative told Kotaku that PlayStation Stars will not not replace Sony Rewards. “PlayStation Stars is a separate program,” the rep said.

Then there’s this, lifted word-for-word from the official announcement:

Also, as part of PlayStation Stars, we are unveiling a new type of reward called “digital collectibles.” Collectibles are as diverse as our portfolio of products and franchises. They are digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation. There will always be a new collectible to earn, an ultra rare collectible to strive for, or something surprising to collect just for fun.

Yeah, you’re not the only person who had their NFT tripwire activated, though Sony swears PlayStation Stars has nothing to do with the controversial trend. When asked in an interview with The Washington Post, Sony VP Grace Chen repeated the phrase “definitely not” in three separate instances over the course of four sentences.

“It’s definitely not NFTs,” Chen said (emphasis Kotaku’s). “Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs.”

One more time and I’ll believe you.





