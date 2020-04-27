Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapostjapan
1
Photo: Brian Ashcraft

New Leaves. Osaka, Japan. By Brian Ashcraft | Twitter

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line.

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Strategy Games On PC

The Doctor, The Disease, And The Division

Please Enjoy Probably The Last Cosplay Show Gallery For 2020

I Finally Found A Bug Blathers Doesn’t Hate In Animal Crossing: New Horizons