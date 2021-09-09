Sony premiered a new trailer for Square Enix’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy during today’s PlayStation Showcase.

In true Marvel fashion, the trailer was awash in vivid, saturated colors, a rocking soundtrack, and plenty of moments for jokes just like you might find in James Gunn’s movies.

The story of Guardians of the Galaxy looks like it has everything Marvel fans are accustomed to seeing and then a little bit extra. You’ve got your MacGuffin in what the trailer dubbed “The Promise,” Star-Lord making light of whatever the big important priest is monologuing about, and plenty of over-the-top action to boot.

All of the Guardians are present and accounted for, with the notable inclusion of Cosmo, a golden retriever in a space suit who just so happens to be a telepath. Cosmo is the head of security of Knowhere according to PlayStation, and that’s just lovely.

This won’t be the first time the Guardians have had their own game. Unlike Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series however, Square Enix’s take on the comic-book team is focused on action, which can be seen in the trailer as Star-Lord makes use of his elemental blasters.

In what’s arguably a strange choice for a game about a heroic ensemble, it seems that Star-Lord will be the only character players can control, while the rest of the team can be commanded to assist players during combat.

The trailer seems promising. There aren’t any of the harrowing signs that often plagued video games made about successful movie franchises in years past. The pressure is on for Guardians of the Galaxy to be regarded on the same level as Insomniac’s Spider-Man, but based on what this trailer has shown, it’s safe to say you can be cautiously optimistic that it might have that same quality when it releases.

The game is coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 26 and is now available for pre-order.