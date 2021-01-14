Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
New Evangelion Film Delayed Once Again

Filed to:anime
animeevangelionnewsjapancovid-19
Screenshot: Khara

In a move that should surprise no one, anime studio Khara has delayed the upcoming Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. Again.

Fans have been waiting for the new Evangelion for years. In 2016, creator Hideaki Anno apologized for the hold up after working on Shin Godzilla. Then, the movie was penciled in for June 2020 but was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The film was rescheduled for January 23, 2021, but now that the Japanese government has declared a state of emergency, the studio has decided to delay the movie once again. The state of emergency ends on February 7.

Khara is currently looking at when it can finally release the eagerly awaited film and will announce the date on its official site. The studio asked for the understanding of fans in light of this decision.

Until then, feel free to watch the latest trailer over and over again.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DaveKap

I don’t mind this delay because the movie is done and that’s all that really matters. Knowing we’re going to get it is comfort enough.